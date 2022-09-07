From the critically acclaimed album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion has released the video for the single “UNGRATEFUL.” The new Collin Tilley-directed video features Key Glock.

The music video for “UNGRATEFUL” follows Megan’s last month’s release of the music video for “HER,” a song that honors powerful, independent women.

In addition to Key Glock, the Traumazine album features Dua Lipa, Jhene Aiko, Rico Nasty, Latto, Lucky Daye, Pooh Shiesty, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey and Lil Keke.

You can see the new video below.