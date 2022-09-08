Burna Boy and Stonebwoy have been named musical headliners for the Afrochella Festival in 2022 by Culture Management Group (CMG). The two-day futuristic event will also feature Afrobeat superstars like Fireboy, Kidi, Ayra Starr, Medikal, DJ Juls, DJ Loft, and others, in addition to these two heavy hitters. This eagerly awaited event is scheduled to return to El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana, from December 28 through December 29.

Afrochella is a celebration of the lively work produced by the many up-and-coming creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs across the continent of Africa. The theme of this year’s Afrochella is “AfroFuturism,” a term created to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora.

Afrochella’s music festival will be altered to include a number of cultural concepts in order to bring “AfroFuturism” to life. These concepts were all developed to take a step into the future of art, music, fashion, culture, and food. Each area will bring together a variety of regional creatives, chefs, musicians, and artists to create an engaging and unexpected world for festival guests to experience.

“As we embark on another year of celebrating African culture, Afrochella will bring “Afrofuturism” to life through our core elements of music, art, fashion and food,’ said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella. “We will explore the endless possibilities of what “Afrofuturism” could look like in 2022 and beyond.”

Kenny Agyapong Jr., COO & Co-Founder of Afrochella, added, “As one of the most celebrated cultural moments in Ghana, this year we have the exciting challenge of bringing 20,000 travelers to the country. We plan to not only achieve this goal but to make Ghana the premier destination for all travelers around the world.”

The Afrochella Festival will feature 50 vendors, including 35 food vendors serving cuisine from throughout the continent, including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Senegal, and more, as well as 15 fashion, beauty, and arts retailers.

This year, Afrochella will also debut “Afrocanteen,” a unique, one-of-a-kind dining experience that is situated immediately on the festival grounds.

You can learn more about Afrochella at Afrochella.com.