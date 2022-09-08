Charlamagne Tha God Admits To Threatening To Embarrass His Daughter By Performing ‘Knuck If You Buck’ At Her School

Charlamagne Tha God Admits To Threatening To Embarrass His Daughter By Performing ‘Knuck If You Buck’ At Her School

Crime Mob’s 2004 hit, “Knuck If You Buck” has made its way back into mainstream popularity after a scene in the movie Honk For Jesus, which featured Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall rapping the song word from word. In a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God admitted that he and his wife threaten to embarrass their daughter by performing the song at her school.

Charlamagne told listeners about his and his wife’s plan while the song played in the background. He also said that the song is one of the greatest records of all time, and called it a “negro spiritual.”

“Let me tell you something, man,” Charlamagne said. “One of the greatest records of all time, ok? And the song my wife and I threaten our daughter with. I always tell her I’m gonna come to your school with a Beats Pill and lose it to ‘Knuck If You Buck’ in the classroom one day, just because.”

Advertisement

“That would scare me too,” DJ Envy said in response.

“It’s one of the greatest records of all time, you hear me? This is a Negro spiritual.”

Regina Hall recently stopped by The Breakfast Club where she revealed that neither her nor her co-star Sterling K. Brown had even heard the song prior to filming the movie. Hall said that she was in LA at the time the song came out and, despite it being a song played heavily in clubs around the country, was not in the club scene by the time the song came out.