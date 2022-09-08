Two words say it all, GOD DID. DJ Khaled secures #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 with his thirteenth full-length studio album, GOD DID [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records]. It stands out as his fourth career #1 debut on the Top 200 and fifth straight #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

He notably set the stage for the project with “Staying Alive” feat. Drake & Lil Baby. His first single has already amassed over 52 million Spotify streams and 15 million YouTube views on the visual.

The anthem King welcomed an A-list assembly of friends to join him. For the first time ever, he collaborates with none other than Dr. Dre. In addition to Eminem, Future, Kanye West, SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, the late Juice WRLD and many more. Of course, he also reunites with longtime brothers Drake, JAY-Z, and Rick Ross, while his sons Asahd and Aalam guest and co-Executive Produce once more.

Advertisement

Check out the full tracklisting below.

“No Secret” feat. Drake “God Did” feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy “Use This Gospel (Remix)” feat. Kanye West, Eminem (prod. by Dr. Dre & The ICU) “Big Time” feat. Future & Lil Baby “Keep Going” feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch “Party” feat. Quavo and Takeoff “Staying Alive” feat. Drake & Lil Baby “Beautiful” feat. Future & SZA “It Ain’t Safe” feat. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black “Let’s Pray” feat. Don Toliver & Travis Scott “Fam Good, We Good” feat. Gunna & Roddy Ricch “Bills Paid” feat. Latto & City Girls “Way Past Luck” feat. 21 Savage “These Streets Know My Name” feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer & Sizzla “Juice WRLD Did” feat. Juice WRLD “Jadakiss Interlude” feat. Jadakiss “Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk” “Grateful” feat. Vory

Continue the conversation on social media.