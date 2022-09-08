Meek Mill is Willing to Perform ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ at October Weddings for Free to Celebrate Single’s 10-year Annviersary

Are you getting married this October? If so, you may be able to book a Meek Mill “Dreams and Nightmares” performance for the low. By low, we mean free.

Hitting Twitter, the Dreamchaser let fans know that he would perform the single for free to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the song.

“If you get married in October … ima commit to performing dreams & nightmares at a wedding for free for the 10 year Anniversary,” Meek said.

If you get married in October … ima commit to performing dreams & nightmares at a wedding for free for the 10 year Anniversary — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 6, 2022

He would double back to reveal the album isn’t a marketing plan at all.

That’s not a marketing plan either I tweet in random thought lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 7, 2022

You can see some of the efforts to try to grab Meek for nuptials below.

2015 college sweethearts tying the knot 10.01.22🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/bMC7hcDVvE — Isimeme Edeko (@isimemeedeko) September 7, 2022