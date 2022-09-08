According to several confirmed reports, NOLA rap legend Mystikal has formally been charged with first degree rape stemming from the alleged domestic assault and false imprisonment charges he caught back in July when he was arrested in his Ascension Parish, New Orleans residence.

Mystikal, whose given name is Michael Tyler, was officially indicted on first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment. He currently awaits his trial in the Ascension Parish Jail with no bond.

The victim claims that the No Limit rapper choked her, took her car keys and cell phone then forcibly raping her after accusing her of stealing $100 from him before letting her leave.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old rapper could possibly face a life sentence if convicted.