Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell, and Their Children Travel to Guam for a Family Vacation

Nick Cannon is on vacation in Guam with his pregnant lover Brittany Bell and their two children. Cannon and Bell are the parents of five-year-old son Golden and one-year-old Powerful Queen. The two are expecting their third child together at the end of the year.

“Thank you to the @thetsubakitower for taking care of my family and I while in Guam! Such a wonderful experience! Hafa Adai!,” Cannon wrote on Instagram.

In the IG post, Cannon shared images from the luxurious stay, including a moment where he holds Bell’s baby bump.

While Nick Cannon is with Brittany Bell and their little ones in Guam, Mariah Carey took their twins to Cedar Point…in heels! 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/5MbQd0CzWN — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 6, 2022

Less than a month after welcoming his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon announced baby No. 10 with Brittany Bell.

Another lover of Cannon, Abby De La Rosa, is currently pregnant with Cannon’s ninth child. De La Rosa is due in October.

“Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon wrote on Instagram.

