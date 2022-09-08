First, it was McDonald’s, then Arby’s, and even Pizza Hut recently got in on using a Pusha T’s song in the promotion. But what about an entire nation’s department of defense?
When giving an update of how many Russian occupiers were lost in battle, the Defense of Ukraine went to King Push’s My Name Is My Name album to press play on Track 2 and let Twitter know they put “Numbers on the Boards.”
Of course, Pusha T saw the tweet and saluted them for their choice of a winning song.
If you want to slide back into the single, you can press play below.