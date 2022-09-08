Numbers on the Board: Ukraine’s Department of Defense Quotes Pusha T to Give War Update

First, it was McDonald’s, then Arby’s, and even Pizza Hut recently got in on using a Pusha T’s song in the promotion. But what about an entire nation’s department of defense?

When giving an update of how many Russian occupiers were lost in battle, the Defense of Ukraine went to King Push’s My Name Is My Name album to press play on Track 2 and let Twitter know they put “Numbers on the Boards.”

"I put numbers on the boards."@PUSHA_T



Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 7: pic.twitter.com/mUC5NnLcpy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 7, 2022

Of course, Pusha T saw the tweet and saluted them for their choice of a winning song.

Great taste in music for the win… https://t.co/GKG2V6Jc4S — King Push (@PUSHA_T) September 7, 2022

If you want to slide back into the single, you can press play below.