Redman Announces He is Officially Licensed as a Skydiver

Redman Announces He is Officially Licensed as a Skydiver

It’s great to see Hip-Hop age. Redman hit Instagram and revealed his new profession, licensed skydiver. In his caption, Redman revealed that it took completing a written exam and 27 practical lessons to be licensed.

“I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY !! I’m an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER. I’m WILDING IN THE SKIES. Thank You @skydivespaceland_houston For the Experience. PEDRO your an Excellent Instructor Bro.The Whole SpaceLand Team Thank you..I will See you guys Next time. @skydivesussex Thank you For The Start and Opportunity,I will Be back Jumping In NJ In another Week. GET SUM !!” – Redman on Instagram

You can see Redman take a dive out of a plane below.