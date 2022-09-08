The first performance in Latto’s LIFT series, “Stepper,” from her critically acclaimed sophomore album 777, released in March of this year via RCA Records, has been made available on Vevo, the largest music video network in the world.

Latto previously collaborated with Vevo for Ctrl performances of 777’s “Wheelie” and “Trust No Bitch” as well as a Ctrl At Home performance of “Youngest N Richest” off her 2020 album, Queen of Da Souf.

Vevo’s LIFT initiative links audiences worldwide to today’s most promising and timely musicians through music video content. Vevo’s artist development program, introduced in 2011, highlights the newest talent in the world. The likes of Doja Cat, Jorja Smith, Givon, Olivia Rodrigo, and others are among the graduates of Vevo LIFT.

“We’ve loved working with Latto on her previous Vevo Ctrl performances, and were so pleased to partner with her again on her LIFT campaign,” says Jordan Glickson, Vice President, Music & Talent, Vevo, “Seeing her blossom from one of the world’s best emerging talents into the superstar that she is today has been such a privilege. Her drive, passion, enthusiasm and creative know-how made this campaign all the more exciting for us to collaborate with her on. We have no doubt that her raw talent and determination will take her even further, and are thrilled to be a part of her journey to the top.”

You can see the new performance below.