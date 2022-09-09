According to a press release from 2K, the official mobile version of the NBA 2K basketball game, NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, will debut on Apple Arcade on October 18.

At launch, NBA players from the current NBA season, including Devin Booker, the NBA 2K23 cover athlete, and NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and others, will be available for fans to play in the brand-new, exclusive “The Greatest” mode.

NBA2K23 Arcade Edition Court

With commentary from NBA play-by-play broadcasters and color commentators, including Kevin Harlan, Brian Anderson, Greg Anthony, Grant Hill, and Doris Burke, for the first time, players will also experience more immersive and realistic NBA gameplay.

In NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, game modes will include MyCAREER, ASsociation Mode, Quick Match, and Online Multiplayer.

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition The Greatest

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition will be offered on Apple Arcade for a monthly subscription price of $4.99 with a one-month free trial* and playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. With a one-month free trial, Apple Arcade is also a part of the Apple One Individual ($14.95), Family ($19.95), and Premier ($29.95) monthly plans.

For more information on the included modes, features, supported languages, and more, visit the Apple App Store.