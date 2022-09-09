Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family (BSF) have released their biggest compilation project to date, Long Live DJ Shay. The new album is accompanied by a video for “Pandemic Flow,” featuring Conway The Machine and Cory Gunz. The single is produced by The Alchemist.

Long Live DJ Shay is a celebration of DJ Shay’s (RIP) history and influence on culture as a whole, not only on BSF and Griselda. Benny’s Roc La Familia effort, Long Live DJ Shay, is a warning shot for the streets that also promotes himself and his business. The album features Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Krayzie Bone, Armani Caesar, DJ Premier, The Alchemist & Jansport J.

“Long Live DJ Shay! We put so much into this knowing he is watching down on us, and I know this is gonna wake everyone up,” Benny The Butcher said “B$F is the biggest. I promise you we them ones. The album is top-notch; from production to the rhymes and it’s entirely mixed by the legendary Young Guru, so I know it’s gone pop out ya speakers the right way.”

You can hear the new album below.