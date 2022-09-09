Bleu Celebrates Buying a Private Jet: ‘It Took Me 10 Hard Years To Get Here’

Bleu Celebrates Buying a Private Jet: ‘It Took Me 10 Hard Years To Get Here’

Bleu is letting his fans and followers know the value of hard work. Hitting Instagram, the young star released a video handling business on a private jet that he now owns, letting people know anything is possible.

“It took me 10 hard years to get here,” Bleu wrote. “We’re can I start. I used to day dream all day when I lived with my mama. I used to tell people everyday Ima be successful. Some people believed some didn’t. I just Kept going ! On my road to success I fell off bout 4 r 5 times . Lost Alotta loved ones . Gave away Alotta money blowed a lot to . But I dnt regret !”

He added, “IM PROUD OF MYSELF ! U A FUCKING BEAT. I not even owning a car to owning a plane! I couldn’t afford to buy Corbin diapers now to owning my own private jet.”

Advertisement

BLEU is looking forward to assisting the next generation of musicians, revealing the progress of his forthcoming music academy, Moon Boy University.

Hitting Instagram, BLEU highlighted the construction site and revealed the university will be open in January.

“Moon Boy University otw,” Bleu wrote. “This January! Facility for all my Moon Boy University producers, My artist, video production team etc . Top of the year gone be some amazing shit getting done I promise.”

BLEU added, “Studio , conference room . Video/Movie production room im even gonna start inviting young upcoming producers doing classes etc ! I’m so excited about this.”