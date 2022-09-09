EST Gee has recruited Future for his single “Shoot It Myself,” which is from the artist’s upcoming debut album, I Never Felt Nun, due out on September 16.

I Never Felt Nun will feature Jack Harlow, Jeezy, Bryson Tiller, and MGK. Earlier this week, EST Gee released the tracklist for the album on Instagram.

Gee’s “Shoot It Myself” serves as a reminder of how acutely aware he is of his climb, with the rapper saying, “I’m paranoid as ever,” before outlining the artillery he keeps on hand.

Before “Shoot It Myself,” Gee’s most recent hits, “Blood,” “Love Is Blind,” and “Hell,” each demonstrate his sharp, engaging storytelling style. Gee is showing his full set of skills for one of his most persuasive and comprehensive statements yet as he gets ready to release I Never Felt Nun.

You can hear the new single below.