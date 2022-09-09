LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, has been released via Republic Records. The dynamic double album, which was executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, etc.), is drenched in an unabashed atmosphere of sexuality and joy, inspired by the complete vulnerability of suffering, praise, and healing.

The epic double album’s first act vividly evokes the sensual delights of a Saturday night filled with lust, self-absorption, sex, and adventure. With its emphasis on healing, connection, soulfulness, and dedication, ACT II conjures the sensation of a Sunday morning. Overall, the album meshes the worlds of a new and fresh start for Legend, while also capturing the essence of Black art and ancestry.

“I never feel divorced from my ancestors,” said Legend. “I have such reverence for my musical heritage, that I don’t feel like I need to leave it behind to be adventurous, or creative, or to try something new. When I’m creating something new, I’m still hearing the voices and influences of Stevie, Marvin, Curtis, Aretha, Nina, Donny and Prince. Black musicians have always been at the forefront of innovation in music. But where I think hip hop is always about what’s new, with soul music, we are a bit more nostalgic … and hopefully what we’ve been able to do with LEGEND is that synthesis of looking forward, but also connecting with where we come from.”

The new album features Rick Ross, JID, The Free Nationals, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, Saweetie, Muni Long, Jada Kingdom, and Rapsody.

You can hear the album below.