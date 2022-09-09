Journalist Refuses To Testify In R. Kelly Trial After House Gets Shot Up

A report from HipHopDX states that music journalist Jim DeRogatis has now refused to testify in the R. Kelly sex crimes trial after he claims that a window in his home was shot out.

DeRogatis was subpoenaed to court in Kelly’s highly publicized sex crimes trial, but stopped short of his testimony after realizing what could possibly happen if he does take the stand.

Judge Harry Leinenweber has been informed by DeRogatis’ attorneys that his testimony isn’t necessary, noting that his testimony could possibly lead to “harassment or intimidation”.

