Quavo and Takeoff Wear Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga on New Album Cover

As much as they are icons of rap, Quavo and Takeoff are icons of fashion. Announcing their new album Only Built For Infinity Links, the two stars are laced in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga on the album artwork.

The two rap superstars are seen in the padded denim jacket and the five-pocket denim pants. Both items are currently available for global purchase on YeezyGap.com and Balenciaga online partners farfetch.com, mytheresa.com and luisaviaroma.com.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Padded Denim Jacket

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

Five-Pocket Denim Pants

Only Built For Infinity Links is set to release on October 7, 2022, on Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.

The album announcement comes after the recent single “Big Stunna,” featuring Birdman, and “Us Vs. Them,” featuring Gucci Mane. The opening single for the album was “Hotel Lobby,” which has reached nearly 200 million streams worldwide.

You can see the album promo below.