As much as they are icons of rap, Quavo and Takeoff are icons of fashion. Announcing their new album Only Built For Infinity Links, the two stars are laced in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga on the album artwork.

unnamed 1 3

Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The two rap superstars are seen in the padded denim jacket and the five-pocket denim pants. Both items are currently available for global purchase on YeezyGap.com and Balenciaga online partners farfetch.com, mytheresa.com and luisaviaroma.com.

  • An old pencil drawing of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza sitting on their horses, by Wilhelm Marstrand.
    Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Padded Denim Jacket
  • unnamed 5
    Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga
    Five-Pocket Denim Pants

Only Built For Infinity Links is set to release on October 7, 2022, on Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.

Advertisement

The album announcement comes after the recent single “Big Stunna,” featuring Birdman, and “Us Vs. Them,” featuring Gucci Mane. The opening single for the album was “Hotel Lobby,” which has reached nearly 200 million streams worldwide.

You can see the album promo below.