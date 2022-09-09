According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown.

The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled in his original carjacking plan, but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.

The actor was not injured and no suspects have been arrested for the crime.

Fitzpatrick appeared in 16 episodes of The Chi, playing a gang leader until the character was killed off in Season 2. It is highly rumored that Fitzpatrick’s character was killed off because of his unwillingness to have his character in a relationship with a transgender.