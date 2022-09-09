Two Children Shot At School Bus Stop In Miami By Teen Robbing Them For Their Phones

According to several reports, two 12-year-old boys were shot by a teenager who was trying to rob the young school children of their cell phones.

As the two 12-year-old boys waited for the school bus in Miami-Dade County, Florida shortly before 8am, a 16-year-old boy with a gun approached the tw oboys and demanded their cell phones. When the boys refused to give up their phones, the teen gunman immediately opened fire, striking both of the boys with bullets before fleeing the scene.

The preteens were treated by the members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and were transported to a local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The shooter was eventually apprehended and found with two handguns in his possession.