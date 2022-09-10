For three nights straight of sold-out performances this week, Alicia Keys delivered her eagerly anticipated The Alicia + Keys World Tour to Los Angeles. The singer-songwriter, who has received 15 GRAMMY Awards, gave performances on September 5 at the YouTube Theater and September 6 and 7 at The Greek Theatre. She performed in Los Angeles with an extraordinary 25-person choir as well as Miguel, Khalid, Lucky Daye, Brent Faiyez, and H.E.R. as special guests.


The Alicia + Keys World Tour’s North American leg will continue through September and end on September 24 in Nashville, Tennessee.

You can see images from her LA dates below.

