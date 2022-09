Three New York legends are set to bring their brand of Hip-Hop across the country. On Friday, Jadakiss, Cam’ron, and Ma$e announced the 3 headed Monster Tour.

“On the road again!” Jadakiss wrote on Instagram. “#3HeadedMonsterTour coming to a city near you.”

The tour will begin on the east coast, touching Philly, Pittsburgh, and Bridgeport, CT, before taking a trip south for Norfolk, Atlanta, and Ft. Lauderdale.

You can see the dates below and grab tickets here.