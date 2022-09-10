Gangsta Grillz versus We The Best. Who wins? DJ Drama has continued his media rounds, and when he pulled up to Hot 97, he revealed that he has no fear of seeing DJ Khaled in a VERZUZ.

Speaking on Khaled, Drama said, “I’m with all the smoke. I would love to do it. It’s great for Verzuz. I have a catalog of records, I have a catalog of projects. I have two superstar artists, Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow.”

But he didn’t stop there. He let fans know that he has said Khaled’s name and is just waiting.

“I have said Khaled’s name, let’s see Khaled say Drama’s name. I wanna see on record, someone ask Khaled, ‘What do you think about DJ Drama in a Verzuz?’ And let me put it like this – I do nothing but tip my hat and salute to that man and his accomplishments, and the greatness that he’s done for the culture. It’s all love, it’s just competition. When we get on that court, I’m ready to bust anybody’s ass.”

There is the challenge, the ball is in Khaled’s court. Who do you pick to win? You can hear it from DJ Drama below.

