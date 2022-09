Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir announced their second child together is on the way. Ka’Oir hit Instagram and revealed the pregnancy in a video with Big Guwop.

“Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” Ka’Oir wrote.

The video shows the luxurious home of the two as she presents a positive pregnancy test to Gucci Mane and leads to their journey, including prenatal visits.

You can see the video below.