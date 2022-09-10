John Legend Says His Friendship with Kanye West Fell Apart Over His Support for Joe Biden

Kanye West is losing quite a few of his day one friends. With his relationship with Kid Cudi buried, John Legend is revealing what led to the dissolving of his friendship with YE.

Speaking with The New Yorker, John Legend revealed the relationship went sour because he supposed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t feel like politics should be everything in your relationships, and your relationships with people shouldn’t only be determined by who they voted for,” Legend said. “But I do believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously, that will affect your friendships.”

He added, “I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters.”

He closed, revealing he is not sure where their relationship will go in the future, but “he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him and I supported Joe Biden. It’s up to him whether he can get past that.

You can read the full story below.