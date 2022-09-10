NBA 2K23 is now available to gamers across the globe. Joining the video game world is MTN DEW which provides a ton of new in-game experiences.

Dr. Disrespect, a larger-than-life character, boosts an in-game MTN DEW advertisement. In NBA 2K23, players will be able to engage with Dr Disrespect as they take on a series of tasks for the first time in gaming history. Fans who successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with an MTN DEW billboard featuring their MyPlayer avatar alongside Doc in The City as the grand prize. This is the first time a gaming influencer has been integrated into NBA 2K23.

The DEW Zone and The DEW Zone Balls are all returning to NBA 2K23 along with the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest. In this rip-off of the storied IRL All-Star tournament, the finest 3-point shooters in the league will have the chance to compete against one another. In NBA 2K23, the MTN DEW-branded half-court is back with improved graphics, including one with a Flavorverse theme that will be available in the first half of 2023.

As the brand’s Non-Playable Character (NPC), MTN DEW has chosen NBA All-Star and DEW Athlete Zion Williamson to be stationed at the MTN DEW half court and posing challenges to MyPlayers who dare to take on one of the greatest in the league. Half court contestants will receive unique gifts that may be used to level up their MyPlayers.

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 9, the company will launch a number of contests on their new social media account, @mtndewgaming, where customers can sign up for a chance to win both physical and digital rewards by meeting requirements. The MTN DEW Trike in real life, in-game enhancements, gaming kits, and other items are among the prizes.

With a limited-edition NBA 2K23 Player’s Pack bundle that will treat fans with the opportunity to uncover up to a million dollars’ worth of in-game stuff, Papa Johns and MTN DEW are kicking off a next-level unpacking experience. Please visit DewXPapaJohns.com for further details.

You can see stills from MTN DEW’s presence in NBA 2K23 below.