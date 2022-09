The Game Says a Fight Will Break Out Next Time He Sees 50 Cent: ‘Sh*t Getting Thrown’

The Game is on the road, currently performing for fans and celebrating the release of his latest album. During a stop in Houston, The Game let off some words directed to his old friend 50 Cent.

“I still don’t fuck with 50 Cent. He a bitch nigga,” Game said. “It ain’t no cut with that nigga. Next time we in the same place nigga, shit getting thrown. I don’t fuck with that nigga, he a sucker nigga.”

Of course, 50 Cent heard it and had a response:

👀oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me 😆when i’m nervous LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/ZCzgpjEiAV — 50cent (@50cent) September 5, 2022

The reignition of this beef started after Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent won two Creative Arts EMMY Awards for their performance at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowel LVI Halftime Show. The wins were for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety special.

The show dubbed online as “Hip-Hop’s Super Bowl” featured a blend of all the stars performing together and covered “The Next Episode,” “California Love,” “m.A.A.d City” and more. But for a show that was largely about West Coast Hip-Hop and pupils of Dr. Dre, The Game was missing. Throughout the following months, The Game would speak openly about his disappointment in not touching the stage.

Following the show, The Compton legend reposted a message from an associate reading, “FYI: @losangelesconfidential Should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl I’ll be first to say it.” The Game reposted the message to his Instagram with the simple message of “Shit brazy fr”

With a shiny new Emmy award to his name, 50 Cent took the opportunity to once again troll the Compton rapper. I just won my Emmy award [clapping emojis] for the super bowl half time show. LOL.” He followed that message by posting an image of The Game with “No Caption needed.”

The Game would reply with an image of 50 calling him a “#SpicyAssNigga” before 50 spinned the block with another troll: “oh no, i’m sorry you don’t get one [trophy emoji]. Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL.”

#TheGame and #50cent fire shots back and forth after #50Cent celebrated his Emmy win for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show by trolling #TheGame, who many believe should have performed instead! pic.twitter.com/yd9CPBTaC3 — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 4, 2022