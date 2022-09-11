Houston rapper Lil Jairmy shares Gas God 2 mixtape feat Moneybagg Yo, Future, and more via 300 Entertainment.

Fresh off the 10-date Platinum In The Streets Tour with EST Gee, Lil Jairmy, let’s his fans know he has no plans of letting up. The second iteration of the Gas God mixtape series fills the shoes of its predecessor with a stacked roster of guest appearances including, EST Gee, and the late Lil Keed.

Gas God 2’s release comes alongside the new music video for “On Me” ft. Future.

The mixtape houses previously released singles “Supercharge” ft. Moneybagg Yo, and the Hitmaka produced “Alaska.”

On “SRT” Jairmy reunites with EST Gee who appeared on the original Gas God mixtape. While Lil Keed’s posthumous feature arrives on “Can’t Dress,” a song the two artists recorded in the studio together before Keed’s passing.

Peep the full Gas God 2 Tracklist:

1. Homecoming

2. Otherside

3. Can’t Dress Me ft. Lil Keed

4. Serving Everything

5. Supercharge ft. Moneybagg Yo

6. YPN

7. SRT ft. EST Gee

8. On Me ft. Future

9. Get It Together

10. Motion

11. Everything

12. Out This World

13. Alaska

14. Biggest Influence

15. Together

16. The Realist

Check out Lil Jairmy’s Gas God 2 mixtape and let us know what you think.