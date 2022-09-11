The man who voiced the AI rapper FN Meka says the creators “ghosted” him and never paid him a dime.

Rapper Kyle The Hooligan posted a video on his Instagram explaining that he was the voice behind the controversial non-human rapper.

Kyle took to Instagram and said he collaborated with record label execs Anthony Martini and Brandon Le, the creators of FN Meka.

Kyle said he agreed to lend his voice to the FN Meka project with the expectation that riches would follow after Martini and Le signed a lucrative recording contract for FN Meka.

Capitol Records announced an unprecedented recording deal with the AI robot, but Kyle said he was never invited to the table.

“I know y’all done heard about this FN Meka stuff. People been DMing me,” Kyle said.

“I been trying to keep it quiet because I was gonna really wait ’til this shit blew up for real and went after them. Basically, it’s like, they came to me with this AI shit and was like, ‘Would I like to be the voice of it?’ I thought it was gonna be some collaboration. They promised me equity in the company, percentages, all this stuff. So I’m thinking, OK, this about to be some collab, something different for me, so where I can do my music and be on some AI stuff with this FN Meka character.”

After fierce backlash on social media, Capitol Records dropped FN Meka from the label and apologized to the Back community.

That’s when Kyle came forward claiming to be the voice behind FN Meka.

“Next thing I know, niggas just ghosted me. Used my voice, used my sound, used the culture and just literally just left me high and dry. I ain’t get a dime off of nothing. And they got record deals, all this stuff. I wasn’t involved with no meetings or none of that, which is f*cked up. So, honestly, I’m glad they ass got canceled. That’s karma for they ass.”

Martini and Le are sticking to their claims that FN Meka was modeled after disgraced rapper Tekashi69, a controversial white Hispanic rapper.

What do you think about this controversy?