Shoreline Mafia’s, OhGeesy born Alejandro Carranza, was taken into custody last weekend in Burbank, Calif. after being pulled over by police.

Officers claim the car he was riding in with four other people had expired tags and excessive window tint. They also saw a bottle of un-prescribed codeine in the rapper’s pockets. He and his four friends were all arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and charged for the gun because no one claimed it.

According to TMZ, OhGeesy’s attorney Michael A. Goldstein said, “Although it has been reported that a single firearm was recovered from a bag in the front passenger area, the officers arrested all 5 occupants. We look forward to our day in court…assuming this makes it to the front steps of the building.”

OhGeesy, 28 years old, was also booked for the codeine. His bail was set at $35,000 and bonded out shortly after.

