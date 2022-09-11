Star2 returns with his anticipated third single and accompanying video “New Me,” tapping on Soulja Boy and Luh Kel for the assist.

“New Me,” follows up his previously released single, “Go!” featuring HoodTrophy Bino from Soulja Boy’s Stacks on Deck Money Gang (SODMG) in July.

“New Me,” chronicles Star2’s journey from rags to riches, rapping “Back when I was broke, they didn’t even know me. Now I’m poppin’ like hella b*****s love me…” “Making this song with Soulja Boy and Luh Kel was unreal,” explained Star2.

The feel-good visual is set in a sleek, multi-million-dollar mansion, as Star2 hosts a pool party with Luh Kel and Big Draco in tow.

Star2 is adding finishing touches on his six-song EP that is set to drop Spring 2023.

Check out “New Me” feat. Soulja Boy and Luh Kel and let us know what you think.