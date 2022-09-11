No one alive will ever forget where they were when one of the deadliest attacks on America took place.

On September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush.



Judy Castro was an NYPD officer, Nina Pineda was a local reporter and Regina Wilson was one of the few women firefighters in New York City. Marilyn Wills was working at the Pentagon.

Here are the stories about their experience that unforgetful day.