Chicago’s Hip Hop luminary, G Herbo released a new single and music video entitled “Me, Myself & I” feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The drill music pioneer and platinum-selling emcee, also announced his forthcoming album, Survivor’s Remorse, coming soon.

“Me, Myself & I” paves the way for Survivor’s Remorse, laced with somber piano, a hypnotic beat underlines a catchy melody by ﻿A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Meanwhile, G Herbo raps honest and hard-hitting bars as he takes a moment to urge, “Put me in the hall of fame, any given season.”

Herbo shared, “A Boogie is my brother. We’ve been locked in since the beginning. It’s a deep record inspired by real-life events. When I heard the beat, I knew what I wanted to say. It’s about the pain we’ve felt and certain situations we couldn’t control.”

Watch the accompanying visual below, where Herbo and A Boogie take over a classic New York basketball court, overlooking the city from its rooftop. They engage in a dynamic scorching back and forth set against the sprawl of Herbo’s hometown.

