Sevyn Streeter returns with a new single and video titled, “23.”

Leaving her fans with one more bop before closing out the summer, “23” is produced by Needlz and Dominic (Cardi B, Drake, Bruno Mars) and written by Keith Martin and City Bridges. “23,” is a fun, flirty, up-tempo track that is sure to make you feel like Jordan in the sixth.

Earlier this year, Sevyn released the deluxe to her sophomore album Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, which produced the hit song “Guilty” featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg and fan favorite “Taboo.”

Watch the accompanying video below directed by M dot for Mayor to see Sevyn and her girls serving up some looks, moves, and heat.

Sevyn is back in the studio recording new music for her third album, which will be released in 2023.

