Did one of Hip-Hop’s most popular couples split? India Royale, the fiancee of Lil Durk, hit social media and alluded to being single, leaving fans questioning how and why online.

“I’m a free agent,” India posted on Twitter.

I’m a free agent. — India (@indiaroyalec) September 11, 2022

Following the announcement, social media’s best detectives hit their Instagram profiles to note that the two no longer follow each other.

Advertisement

Lil Durk and India Royale have reportedly broken up‼️💔 pic.twitter.com/o3MxQVDCXJ — RapTV (@Rap) September 11, 2022

Durkio proposed to India last December during a homecoming show at the United Center. With over 15,000 in attendance, Durk dropped to one knee, revealed a ring, and popped the question.

“You know I love you to death,” Durk said. “You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”

Lil Durk proposes to India 💍 pic.twitter.com/LPhTUFOS3e — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 19, 2021

There currently isn’t a confirmed reason for the possible split.