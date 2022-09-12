Rolling Loud is the most recognizable stage in rap music, attracting hundreds of artists and tens of thousands of fans to concerts in locations all over the world. The brand’s newest event, Rolling Loud Toronto, already stakes a claim to becoming one of the most unforgettable. Numerous sets by some of the biggest stars in rap on both sides of the Atlantic were performed on day one. The headlining set by South London’s own Dave, who shone on stage under the light of the CN Tower, ended the first day of their first Canadian event.

Future performed on the main stage on day two, performing hit after hit from his large collection of chart-topping songs. Numerous RL favorites, including Trippie Redd, Roddy Ricch, Don Toliver, Rubi Rose, and Mariah The Scientist, kept the crowd moving throughout the day. International superstars also contributed their skills, including UK sensations Skepta, Aitch, and Lancey Foux as well as local Toronto faves Jazz Cartier, Pressa, and Smiley.

You can see images from the first two days below.