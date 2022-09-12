We are in full-on Nicki Minaj season. The leader of the Barbz just let off the Queens Mix of “Super Freaky Girl” but is getting ready for the next drop.
Hitting social media, Minaj announced her new single, “Love In The Way,” which will align her with Bleu.
“#LoveInTheWay F R I D A Y @bleuvandross,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “HITS ONLY! Watch this,” Bleu wrote.
You can see the post below and also take a listen to the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” featuring JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Malibu Mitch below.