Nicki Minaj Announces New Single ‘Love In The Way’ Featuring Bleu Set for This Friday

We are in full-on Nicki Minaj season. The leader of the Barbz just let off the Queens Mix of “Super Freaky Girl” but is getting ready for the next drop.

Hitting social media, Minaj announced her new single, “Love In The Way,” which will align her with Bleu.

You dumb bitch, you BLEU it

🎤🎵🎶F R I D A Y

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#LoveInTheWay pic.twitter.com/kqRjNpIhLB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 11, 2022

“#LoveInTheWay F R I D A Y @bleuvandross,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “HITS ONLY! Watch this,” Bleu wrote.

You can see the post below and also take a listen to the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” featuring JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Malibu Mitch below.