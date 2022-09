She Said Yes: Rajon Rondo Proposes to Latoia Fitzgerald at Her NYFW Show

Rajon Rondo is a soon-to-be-married man. The four-time NBA All-Star was on hand at his girlfriend’s New York Fashion Week show, and at the conclusion, he popped the question.

Rondo’s new fiancée is Latoia Fitzgerald, who celebrated her line Lionne. As the show came to a conclusion and Latoia turned her back, Rondo sprung to the stage and got on one knee, surprising Latoia and her friends. She said yes.

You can see the moment below.

