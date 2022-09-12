The NFL season started on Sunday, and a couple of former star running backs are on the outside looking in. So what did they do? Go box each other. Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson fought Saturday night, and for the latter, it may be a match he wants to forget.

AP was in the middle of the ring when a strong overhand right from Bell sat him down in the middle of the ring. AP attempted to hop up and recover from the fight, but that was a futile attempt.

You can see the fifth-round knockout below.

Le’Veon Bell knocked out Adrian Peterson 😳 pic.twitter.com/J2WuI5Vp5c — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022