Earlier in the summer, when Kevin Durant was still available via trade, there were rumors of a possible reunion with the Golden State Warriors. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Warriors star guard Stephen Curry revealed the team did explore the idea of adding Durant back into the fold.

“There was a conversation internally amongst us about ‘If he was available, would you?'” Curry said. “Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, ‘How do you feel about it?’

“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.”

Ultimately the deal didn’t happen, and Durant is back in Brooklyn, which Curry was telling Snoop Dogg was the best deal for him.

“Man, he thinks that they’re gonna go to teams — like if he went to Phoenix — that they’re gonna be the same team if he’s there,” Curry said to Snoop.