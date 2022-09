Cardi B took out some to speak to her fans on Instagram live. While playing with her hair, Cardi would show off a couple of new tattoos: her son’s name on her face and daughter on her arm.

“You want me to be ugly so bad, but I’m not,” Cardi said. “And this without a filter, bitch. I tatted my son’s name because I love him. And I tatted my daughter’s name.”

You can see the new tattoo below.

