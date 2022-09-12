On her recently debuted AppleTV-powered Gutsy, former First Lady Hillary Clinton had rap Megan Thee Stallion on the show, with the two discussing how Mrs. Clinton came to know anything about the Houston native’s music.

Clinton admitted that it was her daughter Chelsea who exposed her to Megan’s catalog, but it was her “W.A.P.” collab with Cardi B. that really got her attention. Megan delved into the concept behind the song , saying that she wanted to match the male sexual bravado in the song that has been dominant in Hip Hop.

Chelsea Clinton can be heard saying, “It’s great to see women be so kind of fierce.”

Advertisement