Today, STARZ revealed that it will be creating a pilot for an unnamed genre-defying program that combines heightened documentary style with celebrity and high-profile guest interviews. Fat Joe, a Grammy-nominated musician, businessman, and philanthropist, will host the event and serve as executive producer. Sean “Diddy” Combs will also serve in this capacity through his production company, REVOLT Studios. The pilot will also be produced by the multi-Emmy award-winning studio branch of SpringHill, which was established by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” Fat Joe said. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at STARZ and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember – you don’t know who I know!”



“I’m excited to partner with STARZ and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”



“Time and time again, Fat Joe has delivered outstanding, insightful interviews with legendary personalities who define the zeitgeist, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the STARZ family,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ. “Fat Joe, Sean Combs and LeBron James are inspirational icons, and we can’t wait to get started on this incredible journey.”

The show represents the pinnacle of the Bronx native’s development into a media celebrity. Alicia Keys, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Jamie Foxx, and others were among the influential people Joe interviewed on The Fat Joe Show, a nightly Instagram Live talk show that Joe launched in March 2020. The platform quickly developed into a news-breaking engine.

In the past year, Joe has increased his hosting experience by hosting the official recap for Triller’s famed VERZUZ platform as well as numerous appearances as a guest host for “The Wendy Williams Show.”

LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron will serve as executive producers on the SpringHill-produced STARZ pilot. STARZ’s Alice Dickens-Koblin, Senior Vice President and Head of Unscripted Programming, will be in charge of the initiative.

Fat Joe will also serve as the host of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.