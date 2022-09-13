Kid Cudi has made a pre-save announcement for Entergalactic, one of the most eager projects of 2022 and his long-awaited tenth full-length album. Additionally, Cudi and NETFLIX unveiled the project’s official trailer. On September 30th, both the show and the album will be released.

ENTERGALACTIC TRAILER‼️ 1ST SEASON & ALBUM DROPS SEPT 30 ONLY ON NETFLIX‼️ I am so excited for u all to experience it. You have NO idea what ur in for. GET FUCKIN READY BABY 🚀🛰👩🏾‍🚀🪐 @netflix pic.twitter.com/3nn56iNYwV — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 12, 2022

“Entergalactic is everything I’ve always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album,” Cudi said. “It all started with the music which helped bring this storyline and these characters to life. Entergalactic is unlike anything I’ve ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can’t wait for you to finally experience it.”

Through their respective production firms, Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society, Cudi and Kenya Barris both serve as executive producers on the movie Entergalactic.

You can see the trailer below.