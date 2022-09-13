When you speak about Sheryl Lee Ralph, make sure you put Emmy Award-winning actress in front of her name. The iconic actress won her first Emmy Award Monday night for her role in Abbott Elementary.

C'mon, leg! Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives to the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/dnzIbpdmZs — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 12, 2022

In the hit ABC series, Ralph acts as Mrs. Howard, a veteran teacher at the fictional Philadelphia elementary school. That role has now secured Ralph a win for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream…couldn’t come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” Ralph said. “This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

Advertisement

You can watch her entire phenomenal acceptance speech below.