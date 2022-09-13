The Stewie 1 Quiet Fire, the first women’s signature basketball shoe in more than ten years, will be unveiled on Friday, September 16, by PUMA Hoops in partnership with WNBA MVP and Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart. The performance-driven shoe’s Quiet Fire colorway, a dramatic juxtaposition of neon yellow and contrasting black, captures Stewart’s fierce-yet-humble attitude on and off the court. Unparalleled style is ensured by matching clothing that incorporates retro influences and contemporary interpretations on traditional b-ball cuts.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
22AW BB Product Stewie1 Quiet Fire 4051
22AW BB Product Stewie1 Quiet Fire 4057
22AW BB Product Stewie1 Quiet Fire 4065
22AW BB Product Stewie1 Quiet Fire 4073
22AW BB Product Stewie1 Quiet Fire 4083

Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Stewie 1 ends the industry’s lengthy drought of more than ten years and emphasizes the point of our long-overdue collaboration. The performance-driven shoe’s Quiet Fire colorway, a dramatic juxtaposition of neon yellow and contrasting black, captures Stewart’s fierce-yet-humble attitude on and off the court. The upper, which takes inspiration from the North Star, depicts the forward’s tremendous talent and pays homage to her high school team, while a subtle tonal flame design symbolizes this duality. The Stewie 1 is unequaled on all counts thanks to its revolutionary technology, which includes NITRO foam.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
22AW PR BB Stewie 1 Quiet Fire 1350x1080 1

22AW_PR_BB_Stewie-1_Quiet-Fire_1350x1080_1
22AW PR BB Stewie 1 Quiet Fire 1350x1080 5

22AW_PR_BB_Stewie-1_Quiet-Fire_1350x1080_5
22AW PR BB Stewie 1 Quiet Fire 1920x1080 1

22AW_PR_BB_Stewie-1_Quiet-Fire_1920x1080_1

On September 16, the Stewie 1 Quiet Fire will be offered at DICK’S Sporting Goods, PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC Flagship Store, and a few other select stores across the world. In October, coordinating clothing items will become available. Retail prices for the Stewie 1 range from $35 to $140.

Advertisement