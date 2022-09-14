After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city.

“Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”

Philadelphia-bred rapper PnB Rock was shot while visiting Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Steph Sibounheuang.

According to TMZ, Rock was pronounced dead at a local hospital, where he was transported minutes after being shot Monday afternoon. The restaurant was located at the intersection of Main and Manchester.

A source inside the restaurant states PnB Rock was the target of a robbery. Los Angeles police captain Kelly Muniz spoke to The Los Angeles Times and stated Rock, born Rakim Allen, was shown a weapon by the suspect, who eventually took a shot.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” Muniz said.

PnB Rock whose real name is Rakim Allen was pronounced dead just before 2pm after the lunchtime robbery turned shooting at Roscoe’s in South LA @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/H9fRMjpU4S — Travis Rice (@traviscrice) September 13, 2022

A suspect has not been arrested, but surveillance video at the location is believed to be able to assist law enforcement.

PnB Rock fathered two children with Steph, Milan and Xuri. PnB Rock recently released “Luv Me Again” on Sept. 2. In his career, he collaborated with Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper, YFN Lucci, Ed Sheeran, and more. He was 30 years old.

Damn man. RIP PNB Rock. So sad — RUSS (@russdiemon) September 13, 2022