Cardi loves the kids. Cardi B visited her old middle school in New York, delivering a surprise $100,000 donation.

Cadi was on hand at I.S. 232 in the Morris Heights neighborhood of New York where she spent grades six through eight. According to TMZ, Cardi’s visit was a surprise to both students and the principal.

While on hand, Cardi spoke to the kids about their favorite parts of school, favorite teachers and provided some inspiring advice. The donation to I.S. 232 is to aid in after-school programs, which include tutoring and music/dance.

The visit was a part of her collaboration tour with Community Capacity Development, a non-profit in Queens.

You can see the full video from Cardi’s time at the school below.