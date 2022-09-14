Cardi B returned to her old middle school in the Bronx on Tuesday to cheers from students. The Grammy award-winning raptress talked to her alma mater about her experience in the public school system and the importance of an education.

While visiting I.S. 232 in the Bronx the “Up” creator also announced a donation of $100,000.

The money will go towards implementing activities like dance programs, tutoring, music and more.

After surprising the students and faculty, Cardi B answered questions and took photos with the excited middle schoolers.

The school, which has more than 300 students, said “We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater.”

“Cardi B’s commitment of $100,000 for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi,” continued, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks.

Cardi B advices they implement after school activities like tutoring, music and dance programs after she donates $100K to her childhood middle school in the Bronx. RESPECT 🫡 pic.twitter.com/t7azs7cYBj — TORRES | “HOT SHIT” (@freakbardi) September 13, 2022