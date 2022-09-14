Public Displays of Affection: The Album, Muni Long’s full-length debut, will be released on September 23.

The 18-track album will include all eight of Muni’s 2021 EP Public Displays Of Affection tracks as well as the five from the sequel EP Public Displays Of Affection Too and five brand-new songs. A soundtrack of intimacy, Public Displays Of Affection by Muni, simulates the ebbs and flows of a

“The reason Public Displays of Affection worked is because love was absent in R&B,” Long says of the album.

Advertisement

Since the success of “Hrs And Hrs,” which amassed over 250 million streams, peaked at #1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, climbed to the Top 5 at Apple Music, and peaked at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100, Muni has become the most streamed and talked-about artist in R&B today.

You can see the full tracklist below.