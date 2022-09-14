In order to urge his followers to participate in the upcoming midterm elections, OG Parker revealed that he has joined forces with the nonprofit, nonpartisan voter registration organization HeadCount.

OG Parker and HeadCount will provide a two-day trip to LA to one lucky (and registered to vote) fan in order for them to collaborate on a song with the producer. Migos, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, PartyNextDoor, Megan Thee Stallion, and more musicians have had their music produced by OG Parker.

“I partnered with @headcountorg to encourage y’all to vote in the upcoming midterm elections!” OG Parker wrote on Instagram.

The big prize consists of hotel accommodations, travel, and 24 hours of studio time. Fans must check their voter registration status on Parker’s website as part of HeadCount’s “Good to Vote” campaign in order to enter.

It doesn’t matter if this is your first time writing music or not if you want to enter this competition. The song will be unique, and fans are welcome to sing, rap, or produce beats.